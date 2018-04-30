Be wary of Raila, Jubilee leaders advise Ruto

| Published Mon, April 30th 2018 at 10:44, Updated April 30th 2018 at 10:58 GMT +3

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula and Sabatia Mp Alfred Agoi during (Agois) thanks giving ceremony at Chavakali High School. [Benjamin Sakwa/Standard]

Jubilee politicians have cautioned Deputy President William Ruto against embracing ODM chief Raila Odinga.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said Raila cannot be trusted and could be out to scuttle Ruto’s 2022 succession plans.

“We applauded the handshake between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta for the sake of national integration and peace. However, we remain apprehensive of Raila’s presence in Government,” said Mr Cherargei.

Speaking at the thanksgiving ceremony of Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi at Chavakali High School on Saturday, the MP said politicians from Rift Valley had asked Ruto not to entertain Raila.

“You should put your house in order and support Ruto’s presidential bid, prepare a climbing ladder for others if you don’t unite as a region,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford-Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula took the opportunity to urge locals to support plans to merge the two parties.

Mudavadi said the merger arrangements were at advanced stage.

“We have tasked experts and party officials to finalise the merger,” he said.

Wetang’ula said those against the merger were insincere and their mission to undermine the efforts are bound to fail.

