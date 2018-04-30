Ruto backers defy calls to stop 2022 debate

| Published Mon, April 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 29th 2018 at 21:40 GMT +3

Jubilee leaders have openly defied calls by President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop the 2022 elections debate and drummed up support for Deputy President William Ruto.

The leaders drawn from Rift Valley and Central regions expressed support for Ruto's 2022 presidential ambitions.

They spoke in the presence of the DP during a fundraiser held at Ngeny in Soy Constituency, in aid of 20 local churches.

"As Central people, we know where we have come from and we are solidly behind the DP, an individual who is hardworking and with eyes fixed on the prize," said Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho. His Kiharu counterpart Nyoro Ndindi said Mt Kenya region would solidly stand behind the DP.

"The people of Kikuyu have no debt, as many have been insisting. Those peddling the narrative want to inspire that kind of fear, but our mind is clear, the only debt we have is love and respect because you are capable to seek votes by yourself and we have no doubt in your 2022 plans," said Mr Ndindi.

On Thursday, at the funeral service for second liberation hero Kenneth Matiba in Murang'a, the President warned leaders against engaging in 2022 talk, as he defended his new-found working relationship with Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The DP used the platform to caution leaders against engaging in divisive politics, but instead focus on uniting Kenyans. He said the quest for unity began when he started uniting churches and calling for dissolution of political parties to join Jubilee prior to the last election.

"Our calls for a united nation did not start yesterday. We started with churches and grouped parties, which later saw the formation of Jubilee. Currently it has borne fruit and we have been able to bring in the Opposition," said Ruto.

The legislators used the platform to also dismiss calls for a referendum, insisting that the current Constitution should remain unchanged, a position that has placed the DP at loggerheads with Raila.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi claimed that the process would be costly to the taxpayer.

"It is a pity that some leaders do not have mercy for citizens. We recently came from heated elections... Kenyans expect development and service delivery and not rhetoric," said Mr Sudi.

Soy MP Caleb Kositany said: "The recent handshake between Kenyatta and Raila should not be used to drum up support for a referendum.

Kiambu Senator Kimani wa Matangi said the calls for an amendment of the Constitution was a ploy to prevent the DP from his 2022 mission.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago said the country was gearing up for boundaries review and the national census, and that it would be difficult to finance a referendum.