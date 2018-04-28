Policeman shot dead in Nairobi, firearm stolen

| Published Sat, April 28th 2018 at 11:47, Updated April 28th 2018 at 12:22 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

A policeman attached to the Ruaraka Police Station in Nairobi was shot dead and his firearm stolen on Friday night.

The officer was riding in a matatu home when it was carjacked by thugs. In the process of searching the gang stumbled on his gun.

Witnesses said he had been in a position he could not act to defend himself and the other passengers. It was then that one of the carjackers stabbed him before he snatched his gun that he is suspected to have used it to kill him.

The gang stole from the other passengers before escaping on foot. This was after they had ordered the driver to park it on the roadside as they robbed from the passengers.

This is the latest killing of a police officer in the city in a month. Another officer was last month shot dead as he walked to work in Dandora and robbed of his gun. No recovery has been made so far.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840