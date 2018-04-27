Police looking for thugs who stole vehicle at Matiba’s funeral service

| Published Fri, April 27th 2018 at 15:06, Updated April 27th 2018 at 15:15 GMT +3

Mourners gathered for the memorial and thanksgiving service for the late Kenneth Matiba at Ihura Stadium, Murang'a. It is during the service that armed robbers stole a vehicle from a couple.

A couple that had attended funeral service of the late Kenneth Matiba lost their vehicle to an armed gang.

The elderly couple had attended the service at General Ihura stadium in Murang'a which was also attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

ALSO READ: Hundreds receive free treatment at Matiba eye hospital

The couple walked to their vehicle that had been parked near Murang'a District hospital shortly after 4.30 pm only to face wrath of the gang.

The victims shouted for help as the gang forced them out of the vehicle before it sped off to the unknown.

A report was made Murang’a Police Station where security officers were mobilized to pursue the gang as major roads were ordered closed.

During the burial ceremony of the late Cabinet Minister John Michuki at General Kago stadium in Kangema township six years ago attended by President Mwai Kibaki, a mourner found his vehicle missing from the parking yard.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

An eye witness said the gangsters walked side by side with their victims before they struck as the driver started the vehicle.

The eye witness who declined to be named said the victims looked confused and shouted for help as the gang took control of the vehicle.

“We wanted to know reason they were screaming and before we understood what had happened it was too late. We had suspected that the couple that had differed with their children as they walked towards the vehicle," he said.

Murang’a East OCPD Ms Janet Wasige said the vehicle was yet to be recovered.

ALSO READ: Family, friends bid Matiba goodbye

She said details of the vehicle have been circulated countrywide and urged anyone to report to authorities if it is traced.