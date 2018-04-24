Police questioning a class three boy who killed 13-year-old girl

| Published Tue, April 24th 2018 at 14:19, Updated April 24th 2018 at 14:26 GMT +3

A class three pupil has killed his thirteen years old colleague after a fight at a village in Homa Bay County.

The 10 years old pupil of God Luala Primary School in Rangwe Sub County allegedly killed his fellow pupil by hitting her with a plank of wood on the forehead on Monday.

The girl identified as Doreen Auma, 13, died while receiving medication at Homa Bay county referral hospital a few hours later.

The incident which occurred at Kogana Village, West Kagan Location in Rangwe Sub County left many people in shock as police opened investigations into the circumstances surrounding the quarrel and subsequent death.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Marius Tum confirmed the incident saying police were questioning the boy.

The minors engaged in a physical fight when Auma suddenly slapped the boy on the face.

“The preliminary information we have is that the boy became furious and decided to retaliate. He picked a stick on the ground and hit the girl on her forehead,” Tum said.

Tum said the boy had been arrested and taken to Rangwe police station and will undergo an age assessment test to reveal when he had attained the age of bearing criminal responsibility.

“There is an age when a minor cannot bear a criminal responsibility. We have to subject the boy to the test that will guide us on how to proceed with the matter,” Tum said.

West Kagan Location Chief Kennedy Okoko said Auma bled profusely after the incident.

He said the duo did not have any grudge before the incident.

“They occasionally played together and nobody could think of the sad incident,” said Okoko.

Auma’s body was taken to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital Mortuary for postmortem.