Raila moves to resolve leadership wrangles in Luo Council of Elders

| Published Tue, April 24th 2018 at 12:40, Updated April 24th 2018 at 12:42 GMT +3

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga at a past event. (File, Standard)

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has now moved to resolve the leadership wrangles that has rocked the Luo council of elders in the recent past.

Two factions have been running parallel offices with both Opiyo Otondi and Nyandiko Ongadi claiming to be the legitimate chairman of the council.

Thursday, however, Raila and Siaya senator James Orengo held a meeting with several elders at his Bondo home in a bid to unite them.

This even as the Ongadi led faction gave the meeting a wide berth, dismissing the declaration as meaningless.

Raila said that elders resolved to allow Otondi to continue serving as the council chairman as they prepare to traverse the country to meet elders from other communities.

He noted that the meeting had brought together the leadership of the council.

"There have been some wrangles within the council but today the elders have resolved to reunite," said Raila.

The region's kingpin said that the elders will push to unite the community with other communities as they also work towards helping preserve the Luo culture.

The council also said that Adera Osawa will continue to serve as the secretary general for the council while another elder, Owino Nyadi will serve as the executive director.

"The council is going to be active and are going to engage elders from other communities," said Raila.

Orengo said that he will work on the legal requirements to legitimize the new developments.

"The process will be done as soon as possible,” said Orengo.

But Ongadi who dismissed the move said that the meeting had sidelined some elders.

He said that, despite the developments, he will continue to serve as the chairman of the council.

"I am the legitimate chairman and I will continue serving as the chairman," said Ongadi adding that he was not invited for the meeting.

In the recent past the two factions have been issuing statements on behalf of the community with both endorsing different candidates for various seats in last year's elections.

