Delegates nightmare as they head for Kakamega devolution conference (Photos)

Governors converged in Kakamega County Tuesday morning to take stock of devolution, five years after the system was introduced in the country.
Devolution has been a story of hope and success but it also faces daunting challenges.
The Tuesday event was marred by logistical complications with exhibitors complaining of disorganisation.
Lack of parking space, traffic jams and poor power connections were among the recurring issues that delegates complained of.
President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to open the 5th devolution conference and launch two devolution programs: The Kenya Urban Support Program (KUSP) and Kenya Devolution Support Program (KDSP).
One of the programs is funded by the World Bank and will benefit 45 counties except Nairobi and Mombasa.
