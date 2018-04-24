Delegates nightmare as they head for Kakamega devolution conference (Photos)

| Published Tue, April 24th 2018 at 11:44, Updated April 24th 2018 at 12:28 GMT +3

A delegate arrives for the conference but he will have to walk for about 200 metres to get to the venue. [Paul Wafula, Standard]

Governors converged in Kakamega County Tuesday morning to take stock of devolution, five years after the system was introduced in the country.

Devolution has been a story of hope and success but it also faces daunting challenges.

The Tuesday event was marred by logistical complications with exhibitors complaining of disorganisation.

Delegates cited lack of disorganisation ahead of the much-awaited event. (Paul Wafula, Standard)

Lack of parking space, traffic jams and poor power connections were among the recurring issues that delegates complained of.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to open the 5th devolution conference and launch two devolution programs: The Kenya Urban Support Program (KUSP) and Kenya Devolution Support Program (KDSP).

One of the programs is funded by the World Bank and will benefit 45 counties except Nairobi and Mombasa.

A traffic jam in Kakamega town as governors converge for the fifth devolution conference. [Paul Wafula, Standard]

Delegates walk to the venue of the conference. [Paul Wafula, Standard]

Security has not been taken for granted. [Paul Wafula, Standard]

Delegates forced to walk to the venue, 200 meters away from where they had parked their vehicles.

