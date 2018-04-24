Five more dead, 30 homes marooned as flash floods wreak havoc

| Published Tue, April 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 24th 2018 at 10:22 GMT +3

Police officers guard a lorry belonging Despen Company of Uganda. It was swept away by flood waters in Turkana County after Kospin River burst its banks. [Beverlyne Musili, Standard]

The weatherman has warned of increased rainfall across the country, as floods claimed five more lives in Isiolo County and over 30 homes buried by landslides in Kilungu, Makueni County.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) warns heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected in the lake region and the highlands around the Rift Valley.

KMD Director Peter Ambenje Monday warned Kenyans to prepare for the rains.

“Most parts of the country will continue receiving rainfall and areas such as the lake region, around Rift Valley highlands will experience intense showers and thunderstorms,” he stated.

The announcement came a day after two children who were herding goats were swept away by flood waters in Oldonyiro division in Isiolo.

The County National Drought Management Authority coordinator, Lordman Lekalkuli, confirmed the incident.

There were reports that three others drowned in Isiolo Central, Merti, and Garba Tula regions. There was no immediate confirmation of these incidents from the authorities and The Standard could not immediately verify the reports.

The weatherman, in his latest forecast, also indicatesd that Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Siaya, Kisumu, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, and Uasin Gishu counties would experience rains in a few places in the morning and this is expected to last for three days.

The forecast for the days between April 21 and 25 shows that the morning rains will give way to showers and thunderstorms over several places in the afternoon. Temperatures are also expected to fall to lows of 10 degrees Celsius.

Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, and Busia counties are also expected to experience the same conditions.

Afternoon showers

Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi will not be spared either. Temperatures will be between 10 and 25 degrees Celsius.

The northeastern counties of Marsabit, Isiolo, Mandera, Wajir, and Garissa will also receive rainfall characterised by morning rains and afternoon showers for the next three days.