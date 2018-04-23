Proposed HELB law blow to VCs and banks Previous Story
TSC issues alert on false deployment of teachers

By Michael Chepkwony | Published Mon, April 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 22nd 2018 at 20:37 GMT +3

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has issued an alert on a fake list of recruited teachers.

The list said to be circulating on social media has named 352 ‘teachers’ and the various schools they have been posted to.

But TSC has disowned the list and termed it “forged”.

In a statement, TSC also cautioned the public to watch out for individuals soliciting bribes from desperate unemployed teachers.

“The list bears a forged name and signature of a senior officer within the Commission’s teacher management directorate,” said the statement from TSC Head of Communications Kihumba Kamotho.

He said TSC only published lists after public advertising and transparent teacher recruitment drives.

“Individuals who may have been asked to pay any money in respect of the listed names or any other position should report to the police, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) or any other security agency for appropriate action,” said TSC.

