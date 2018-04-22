Man’s body found dumped as wave of crime hits city

| Published Sun, April 22nd 2018 at 11:04, Updated April 22nd 2018 at 11:16 GMT +3

A body of a man was Saturday found dumped on Mombasa Road, Nairobi.

The body seemed to have been dropped there by the killers hours before it was discovered by motorists.

Police who visited the scene said the deceased did not have any physical injury at that time.

“We suspect he was killed elsewhere and dumped there but a team is investigating it,” said Nairobi police boss Josep Ole Tito.

He added they were alerted by other motorists before they moved the body to the mortuary.

No arrest has been made so far and those behind the incident are not known.

In Huruma, a man was lynched by a mob in an incident. Police discouraged mob lynching adding it was criminal.

The man was accused of being a mugger before a distress alarm was raised alerting a mob that stoned him, killing him on the spot.

“Let the public know mob lynching is criminal. Those arrested will face serious charges,” warned Tito.

Such cases of mob lynching have been on the rise in informal settlements in a trend that is blamed on poor policing.

Officials say most residents resort to killing suspects because they believe they will not get justice from authorities in a worrying trend.

Elsewhere in Komarocks, two men were shot and seriously wounded in an attack by gunmen riding on a motorbike. Police said the men had had approached the victims as they alighted from their car before they shot them in the hand and hip respectively.

Witnesses said the gunmen sped off soon after they had shot the two and no arrest has been made so far.

In Mathare, a body of a man was found in his house after an apparent suicide incident. The man had a rope on his neck when the body was discovered on Saturday evening. Police arrived there and moved the body to the mortuary.