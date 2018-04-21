Police kill six robbery suspects in Nairobi Previous Story
Governor Sonko suspends 30 procurement staff over graft

By Hillary Orinde | Published Sat, April 21st 2018 at 11:54, Updated April 21st 2018 at 12:02 GMT +3
Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko during a recent city clean-up exercise. He has said he is committed to seal all the corruption loopholes. [File, Standard]

In what appears to be a serious purge against graft, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has sent 30 county procurement staff on forced leave.

They are accused of inflating and issuing Local Purchase (LPO) and Service Orders (LSO) without the requisite approval by the governor.

In a letter dated April 19, County Secretary and Head of County Public Service Peter Kariuki says the staff were ‘identified through perusal of available documentation’ and will have 14 days to show cause why they should not be dismissed.

“Pending a complete investigation of your role and culpability if any in regard to the above…you are hereby required to hand over and proceed on leave with immediate effect,” the letter reads in part.

The officials are also accused of floating Public Finance Management act, 2012 and Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act,2015 that has shrunk the county’s revenue.

On March 30, Sonko suspended and replaced Finance Executive Danvas Makori and Chief Officer Ekaya Alumasi for interfering with an investigation on a recent audit that unearthed loss of billions.

It was the second time Sonko was shuffling the Finance docket.

It was first held by Vesca Kangogo who was replaced by Makori during the February reshuffle.

