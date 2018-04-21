Raila completes political about-turn with third significant political handshake

| Published Sat, April 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 20th 2018 at 21:24 GMT +3

NASA leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga completed his political about-turn yesterday with a third significant political handshake in less than two months.

The handshake with former President Kibaki at his Muthaiga home in Nairobi clocked his rounds of high-octane deals with the three men who have presided over the country’s rule.

Before Kibaki, Raila had met President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 9 and former President Moi on April 12, handshakes which have raised speculation over succession politics. In Moi’s case, his son, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi was present. In yesterday’s meeting with Kibaki, the choice of those who attended was equally striking. The former President was accompanied by his son Jimmy Kibaki and his nephew Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi.

Raila on the other hand, was accompanied by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o. The meeting lasted one and half hours according to aides and focused on politics, conservation and development.

The meeting comes ahead of the May 2 “State of the Nation Address” by President Kenyatta where details of the unity deal are expected to be unveiled to Parliament ahead of the official launch.

“It’s the same pointer, really, to the bigger handshake that took place before. The whole essence of it was to appreciate the idea of government and opposition working together to make progress,” Muriithi told the Saturday Standard.

Mr Muriithi said former President Kibaki endorsed closer working relationship between Raila and Kenyatta and was elated that it had finally happened.

“He was quite happy that the political leaders have reached out to each other and he expressed as much. The significance of this is that top leaders of the country are encouraging less of political tensions and more of development, something Mzee is most elated about,” the governor added.

Kibaki’s longtime aide Ngari Gituki echoed similar sentiments when we asked him on the import of the meeting. He said it was more about “appreciating the handshake” but that it also entailed catch-up of the men who led the grand coalition government.

Exactly ten years ago, same month, same week, Kibaki and Raila swore in the grand coalition Cabinet that steered the country on the path of the most drastic political reforms ever witnessed since independence.

Sustainable path

Two months earlier, they had swallowed their disparate egos and agreed to work together after a month-long widespread political violence spilling over from the disputed 2007 general election where both men claimed victory.

“Both gentlemen understand more than anyone else that very little can be achieved without political tranquility and harmony. This was the upshot of the meeting today. They are willing to guide the country to rediscover itself and unfurl a prosperous and sustainable path,” Gituku said.

Raila’s confidant and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed told the Saturday Standard that the handshakes are sign of the progress being made in the background at unveiling a more formal framework of cooperation. He described the handshakes as “part and parcel of the progress.” He said the details will be coming out soon.

Deputy President William Ruto has come out as the biggest victim of the series of handshakes having never participated in any and coming out as an outsider in a game involving powerful dynasties.

Once, he has made it clear that he is not party to the main handshake. His allies have however half-halfheartedly endorsed the handshake to the extent that it will reduce political tensions but not the extent of rocking the succession boat.

Sonko, one of the key allies of the DP in his succession battle was the first guest of Raila in his Capitol Hill office yesterday. They then proceeded together to the Muthaiga meeting with Kibaki. Observers say the governor’s warming up to Raila is pointer to the trajectory Kenyan politics is taking.

“The handshake with the DP is coming soon. It’s in the pipeline. You will be surprised to know that this thing is bigger than the parochial politics we are all used to,” Junet said.