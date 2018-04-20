Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdi not validly elected – Court of Appeal

| Published Fri, April 20th 2018 at 12:39, Updated April 20th 2018 at 13:11 GMT +3

Governor Ahmed Abdi

The Court of Appeal Friday morning upheld the High Court decision nullifying election of Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdi.

Governor Abdi in his appeal had argued that the High Court misinterpreted the law while nullifying his election and also failed to consider his evidence as presented in court.

He filed the appeal through Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia.

The High Court nullified election of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi on January 12, 2018 following a successful petition by former Wajir governor Ahmed Abdullahi.

Delivering the ruling in January this year, High Court Judge Alfred Mabeya found that Abdi failed to produce original academic forms which means he was not validly elected.

Mabeya added that Abdi was not validly cleared to vie for the seat of Governor for Wajir County as he did not possess the educational qualifications. “Abdi was not validly elected to the position of Governor and his election hereby declared null and void,” said Mabeya.

