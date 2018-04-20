Floods leave massive trail of destruction Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » North Eastern

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdi not validly elected – Court of Appeal

By Timothy Makokha | Published Fri, April 20th 2018 at 12:39, Updated April 20th 2018 at 13:11 GMT +3
Governor Ahmed Abdi

The Court of Appeal Friday morning upheld the High Court decision nullifying election of Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdi.

Governor Abdi in his appeal had argued that the High Court misinterpreted the law while nullifying his election and also failed to consider his evidence as presented in court.

ALSO READ: Court of Appeal rejects appeal date against Senator Loitiptip

He filed the appeal through Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia.

The High Court nullified election of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi on January 12, 2018 following a successful petition by former Wajir governor Ahmed Abdullahi.

Delivering the ruling in January this year, High Court Judge Alfred Mabeya found that Abdi failed to produce original academic forms which means he was not validly elected.

Mabeya added that Abdi was not validly cleared to vie for the seat of Governor for Wajir County as he did not possess the educational qualifications. “Abdi was not validly elected to the position of Governor and his election hereby declared null and void,” said Mabeya.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:
Governor Ahmed Abdi
court of appeal
Wajir

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Girl brought from Wajir with burns turned away at KNH

Girl brought from Wajir with burns turned away at KNH

County drills more new boreholes to quench residents' thirst

County drills more new boreholes to quench residents' thirst

Central Bank of Kenya appeals decision on tender

Central Bank of Kenya appeals decision on tender

Coffee brewed in Wajir: Cafe opens as investors troop in

Coffee brewed in Wajir: Cafe opens as investors troop in

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

North Eastern

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited