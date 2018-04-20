Baringo South MP Grace Kipchoim dies in hospital

| Published Fri, April 20th 2018 at 09:35, Updated April 20th 2018 at 10:36 GMT +3

Baringo South Member of Parliament Grace Kipchoim dies. (File, Standard)

Baringo South Member of Parliament Grace Kipchoim has passed on while undergoing treatment in a Nairobi hospital.

Despite being sickly throughout her campaign period, Grace Kipchoim was re-elected as Baringo South MP in a highly contested election.

While her competitors ran vigorous campaigns, Kipchoim did not conduct even a single rally as she was bed-ridden.

She also did not cast her vote during Jubilee Party nominations held in April but still emerged the winner.

Ms Kipchoim vied on a Jubilee Party ticket and clinched the seat for a second time in August, 2017 elections, thanks to her development track record and efforts to restore sanity in the insecurity-hit constituency.

In 2016/17 evaluation reports conducted by National Government Constituencies Development Fund Board (NGCDF), Baringo South was ranked position 15 out of 290 constituencies in proper funds management.

Kipchoim was also instrumental in fighting cattle rustling by Pokot raiders after being elected for her first term in 2013.

She invited several top security personnel, among them former Inspector General of Police David Kimaiyo and his deputy Grace Kahindi, to help restore sanity in the area. After the visits, several youths were recruited as Kenya Police Reservists.

The late claimed, insecurity was the main challenge in seeking re-election, as a majority of voters who had been displaced from their homes thought she had not done enough to restore sanity in an area.

Until her death, Kipchoim held her head up and promises to continue fighting the menace to enable displaced families return to their homes.

Senator Moi mourns

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi said he learnt with profound shock of the death of MP Grace Kipchoim.

He describes Grace, as a leader who had the nerve of steel, always fighting for her people fearlessly to address the issue of insecurity.

Senator Moi said Baringo County and Baringo South in particular has lost a leader who passionately pursued the interest of the people even while facing personal challenges.