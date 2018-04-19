Kakamega sex worker accused of defiling 14-year-old boy released on bond

| Published Thu, April 19th 2018 at 13:17, Updated April 19th 2018 at 13:20 GMT +3

A commercial sex worker pleaded guilty of receiving Sh150 from a 14-year-old for sex but reneged after the court asked whether she understood consequences of pleading guilty to the sexual offence charge.

Loise Anido later said she had pleaded Guilty under duress and quickly asked the Court to enter a plea of Not Guilty on the defilement charge.

Under section 8(3) of the Sexual Offences Act, sentence prescribed for a person found guilty of committing an offence of defilement with a child between the age of twelve and fifteen years is liable upon conviction to imprisonment for a term of not less than twenty years.

The court heard that Ms Anindo was arrested in a guest house on April 15, 2018 at Sichirayi estate, Lurambi sub-county with the class 7 pupil.

According to the prosecution the accused was allegedly given Sh150 by the minor as payment for the ‘services’ before she walked him to the lodging.

“The two were arrested after a prison warder who was in the vicinity saw them enter the guest house. The warder alerted his colleagues who came and apprehended the two and took them to police for investigations,” read the charge particulars.

In an alternative charge, Anido is accused of committing an indecent act with a minor by “caressing his genitalia.”

Anido denied the charges before Kakamega Resident Magistrate Josephine Maragia who granted her a bond of Sh300,000 pending hearing on July 5.

