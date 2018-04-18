MPs pay tributes to fallen Matiba, demand payment of his Sh1.5 billion

| Published Wed, April 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 17th 2018 at 22:26 GMT +3

National assembly speaker Justin Muturi

Parliamentarians have vowed to press Government to expedite payment of Sh1.5 billion awarded to Kenneth Matiba for torture by the State.

The legislators also called for a State burial for the former Kiharu MP who died on Sunday.

Yesterday, the MPs set aside time to pay tribute to the fallen leader and send condolences to his family.

They said Matiba suffered ill-health in his fight for democracy in the country.

Majority Leader Aden Duale rallied MPs to approve payments granted to Matiba by the courts for torture.

“We should ensure that what he was granted by the courts is factored in the supplementary budget,” he said.

The MPs called on Kenyans to avoid politicising Matiba’s death.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi (pictured) led the legislators in hailing Matiba’s contribution to the acquisition of the democratic space.

“Kenyans will always remember him as a brave leader and a hero who selflessly fought for the reintroduction of multi-party system, thus ushering the country into unprecedented spheres of democracy,” said Mr Muturi.

Minority Leader John Mbadi accused the Government of undermining the democratic values that Matiba stood for.

“Now even court orders can easily be disobeyed by those in power,” he said.