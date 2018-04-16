Kibwana hints at quitting as chairman of Wiper party

| Published Mon, April 16th 2018 at 18:37, Updated April 16th 2018 at 18:41 GMT +3

Makueni governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has hinted strongly that he may quit the Wiper party.

The acting Wiper chairman said the time had come for party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to "straighten out" the party’s internal affairs even as he warned of a "staggering ship" ahead of the 2022 General Election.

ALSO READ: Many benefit from Kibwana health plan

“I will meet Kalonzo and ask him why some people are not respecting us. Since we are seen as foreigners, let Kalonzo find another person for my position. I will, however, assist the Kamba community where possible," said Prof Kibwana.

Speaking at a church event in Makindu over the weekend, the governor said he was disappointed with Wiper party members whom he alleged had been treating him and other leaders like outsiders.

“I’m tired of Wiper-nominated MCAs who feel they are the owners of Wiper and call me a thief. They think that by doing this, they are supporting Kalonzo. That is destruction,” he said.

The governor recalled reading the contents of a March 28, 2017 unity declaration that had not generated the anticipated results.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“The leaders made a solemn vow of unity. Wavinya Ndeti and I left our parties to strengthen Wiper. Charity Ngilu also brought her force to the party so as to have strong bargaining power for leadership positions with other communities,” he said.

He accused some MPs of engaging in divisive politics and fueling chaos.

Lately, the governor has been expressing his discomfort with the party through a social media group comprising Ukambani leaders.

Kibwana said he had nothing to gain from Wiper, adding that he was however prepared to offer guidance once his term ends in 2022.

ALSO READ: Makueni county donates 50-acre land for medical university