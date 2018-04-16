Uhuru will receive warm reception in London, say NASA UK supporters

| Published Mon, April 16th 2018 at 14:26, Updated April 16th 2018 at 14:41 GMT +3

NASA supporters in the UK demonstrate against Uhuru’s Government clamp down on opposition leaders in February 2018. They have said they will welcome Uhuru to London and expect to meet him. [File, Standard]

Supporters of opposition outfit National Super Alliance (NASA) in the United Kingdom have said they are hoping to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta as he attends Commonwealth Summit in London.

This is unlike 2017 when the group faced off with Jubilee supporters when Raila was in London, UK.

The group now wants to hold talks with Uhuru on how end tribalism, electoral injustices and insecurity which they say has ridden Kenya.

“Uhuru’s big four agenda for his legacy are noble and core to the country’s stability and development. It is in the interest of every Kenyan that our concerns are addressed,” said NASA UK chair Dennis Otingo.

The officials who recently affirmed their support of Raila-Uhuru handshake spoke in a meeting to chart the future of NASA UK.

“Raila-Uhuru truce is a positive move. It ended the uncertainty that had gripped the country after the disputed presidential election. We hope to hear more assurances of commitment to genuine dialogue and engagement on electoral justice,” said NASA UK spokesman Paul Etyang.

They also have distanced itself from reports of a group planning to protest on Tuesday outside the Chatham House where President Uhuru will give a talk.

“He rarely comes to London and so this is a great opportunity to hear from him,” said Mr Etyang.

Last year, supporters of Jubilee and NASA staged separate demonstrations before the two groups faced off outside Chatham House, where Raila Odinga was giving a speech.

The opposition supporters have reiterated that there will be no repeat of such protests as Uhuru is welcomed to Chatham House.

Uhuru is on a four-day official of UK and is expected to hold talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May as he markets Kenya.

According to his itinerary, the President will devote the first and second days to Kenyan and regional issues while the third and fourth days will be focused on the Commonwealth Summit.

On Tuesday, Uhuru is expected to visit the London Stock Exchange where he will meet and speak with investors.

It is still not clear if he will set time off his schedule to meet the pro-opposition group.