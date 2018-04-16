Six injured as floods wreak havoc in Mandera County (pictures)

| Published Mon, April 16th 2018 at 12:32, Updated April 16th 2018 at 12:58 GMT +3

Six people have been injured as floods rage in Mandera County. [Photo/Standard]

Six people have been injured as floods continue to wreak havoc in Mandera County, rendering roads impassable.

Mandera Governor Ali Roba has asked residents to move to higher grounds following the rising water levels.

Local leaders have also pleaded with the national government to urgently convene a disaster committee meeting to address the state of roads and current floods in the area.

Heavy rains have been witnessed in several parts of Northern Kenya in the last few days. [Photo/Standard]

Public service vehicles plying Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and parts of Tana River routes have been stuck in muddy sections of the roads for weeks.

Motorists and passengers have sometimes been forced to spend days and nights on the road, most of which are untarmacked.

Security officers have since intensified their operations in Northern Kenya along the Garissa-Bura road, which has been rocked by floods.

Security officer ushers stuck passengers to cross to a safer ground. [Photo/Standard]