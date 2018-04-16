Six injured as floods wreak havoc in Mandera County (pictures)

Six people have been injured as floods continue to wreak havoc in Mandera County, rendering roads impassable.
Mandera Governor Ali Roba has asked residents to move to higher grounds following the rising water levels.
Local leaders have also pleaded with the national government to urgently convene a disaster committee meeting to address the state of roads and current floods in the area.
Security officers have since intensified their operations in Northern Kenya along the Garissa-Bura road, which has been rocked by floods.
