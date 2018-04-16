BREAKING NEWS
IEBC commissioners resign
IEBC Crisis: Three commissioners resign from agency

By Hillary Orinde | Published Mon, April 16th 2018 at 10:14, Updated April 16th 2018 at 10:33 GMT +3
Three IEBC commissioners have said their resignation is with immediate effect. [Standard Digital]

Three IEBC commissioners have resigned from the troubled electoral agency.

Vice chair Connie Nkatha Maina, Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat faulted the chair Wafula Chebukati’s inability to lead the agency in their resignation. 

“For far too long and way too many times, the Commission Chair has failed to be the steady and stable hand that steers the ship in difficult times and gives direction when needed,” the trio said in a statement.

The current IEBC commissioners were sworn into office in January 2017, with its chair as Wafula Chebukati, Consolata Nkatha Maina as its vice chair.

The other commissioners include Prof. Abdi Yakub Guliye, Margaret Wanjala Mwachanya, Boya Molu, Ezra Chiloba as the commission CEO and Roselyn Akombe who resigned in October 2017 a week to the repeat presidential polls.

More to follow.

