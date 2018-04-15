What we discussed with Raila in his office- Moses Kuria

| Published Sun, April 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 14th 2018 at 23:26 GMT +3

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria (in blue coat) greets former Rangwe MP Philip Okundi during a fundraiser at Odienya SDA Church in Rangwe constituency, Homa Bay county. Between them are Homa Bay women rep Gladys Wanga (in pink) and Rangwe MP Dr Lilian Gogo on April 14, 2018. Kuria said NASA leader Raila Odinga instructed him to devolve the handshake deal he (Raila) signed with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria yesterday revealed that National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga tasked him with the role of being the handshake ambassador.

Kuria said the handshake was of national importance and should be treated as such.

“When I met Raila at his office last week, we discussed a lot about uniting Kenyans. He asked me to help preach unity across the country and I agreed,” Kuria said during a fundraiser at Odienya Seventh Day Adventist Church in Homa Bay.

Kuria, who has been one of Raila’s fiercest critics said Raila pleaded with him to lead his fellow legislators in the healing process.

“Raila told me that the handshake would be useless if it is left at the national level between him and Uhuru," Kuria said.

“He (Raila) insisted that I lead a process of devolving to both Jubilee and NASA strongholds at the grass root."

Kuria received a rousing welcome despite his past differences with leaders from Nyanza. He donated Sh1million to the church.

“I will not disappoint Raila and Uhuru in devolving the truce.

"I am going to effect this by starting with NASA strongholds,” he said.

The legislator was hosted by area MP Dr Lilian Gogo and Homa Bay County Women representative Gladys Wanga.

The legislator, who travelled alone from Mt Kenya, said he will use his position as the vice chairperson of Roads Committee in the National Assembly to ensure four roads are tarmacked in Luo Nyanza.

“I will use my post in the committee to ensure roads in Nyanza counties are tarmacked to demonstrate commitment to the truce,” he added.

With the coming together of the two leaders who command mass following, Kuria told Kenyans to shelve their differences and focus on economic development.

“Time for politics is over. It has been overtaken by events and now our main focus should be on growing our economy,” the MP said.

Kuria’s sentiments were echoed by Wanga and Gogo who stressed on the need for unity and national cohesion.

Wanga promised to follow in Kuria’s footsteps and continue with the message of peace, reconciliation and national unity.

Wanga, once a fierce Jubilee critic, said the best way to spread the peace message is for Jubilee MPs to tour NASA strongholds and vice versa.

“I know Kenyans were polarised by politics but this is the time we need to move from various parts of the country to spread the message of unity.

"I will also preach a similar message to our people in Central Kenya region,” Ms Wanga said.

Dr Gogo also said that the Uhuru-Raila handshake will spur economic development.

“The handshake is of great importance and value.

"It will go a long way in promoting implementation of development projects in this country,” Dr Gogo said.