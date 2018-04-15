Matiangi keeps locals guessing on game plan

| Published Sun, April 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 15th 2018 at 09:48 GMT +3

Interior CS Fred Matiangi (center), Social Protection Permanent Secretary Susan Mochache (left) and Lake Victoria Service Board Director Victor Omanwa join local leaders in a dance at Kebirichi secondary school Nyamira County. (photo/Sammy Omingo/Standard)

Gusii region is facing a possible generational change politics with most old guards set to retire from active politics in the next General Election.

One man who has been on the cards to take over the region’s political mantle is the Interior and Coordination Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

Besides Chief Justice David Maraga, Dr Matiangi is one of the senior civil servants from the region. Others are Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto and Central Bank Board Chairman Mohamed Nyaoga.

The CS actively campaigned for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in Kisii and Nyamira counties.

He teamed up with local professionals including Social Services Principal Secretary Susan Mochache to deliver majority of the votes for Jubilee from Nyamira County.

However, his political activities in the region didn’t augur well with local Opposition leaders. The CS was accused of having a hand in the ouster of former Kitutu Masaba MP Timothy Bosire.

Political pundits have in the past argued that one should work hard to earn the position of a political kingpin and this should never be given as a token.

Since the exit of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae from active politics, the politicians from the region have shied away from fitting into his shoes.

Ruffled feathers

Matiangi, who was once a personal assistant to Mr Nyachae, has earned respect among the elders and parents for his role in improving school infrastructure in Kisii and Nyamira counties.

Described by his close friends as honest and a go-getter, the CS has ruffled many feathers since his appointment to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet.

His public statements have irked top politicians including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Prof David Omato, a lecturer at JKUAT, said Matiangi has a bright political future.

“If the two counties can unite then we must be ready to have Matiangi as our next kingpin. He can go out of his way and assist the community. He is better than most politicians and has support from a number of the region’s elites.”

Politician Lukas Mugoa argued that the region is yet to get someone who can fit in Nyachae’s shoes.

“The region has a problem, we need to sit as professionals and leaders and have an honest discussion on the future of our community. We have some influential people in the area who can decide the community’s future.”

However, former South Mugirango MP and Kenya National Congress Party Leader Manson Nyamweya said Matiangi should be given time to serve Kenyans.

“It is not fair for me to comment on the CS. He doesn’t affect much of Kisii politics but we will talk of him once he retires from the civil service. He was never appointed from the political class hence there is not much we can discuss about him.”

Nyaribari Chache MP Richard Tongi believes Matiangi could be the next Gusii kingpin. “For now, we take direction from Nyachae. We encourage Matiangi to join politics because he is honest.”