Governor Sonko fires finance executive, replaces him with Newton Munene

| Published Tue, April 10th 2018 at 16:59, Updated April 10th 2018 at 17:18 GMT +3

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko fires his Finance County Executive Danvas Makori and fronts Newton Munene to replace him. [Photo: Courtesy]

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday fired Finance County Executive Danvas Makori and fronted Newton Munene to replace him.

The city boss also wrote to the county Assembly to re-activate the vetting process of County Secretary nominee Peter Kariuki, who was an aid at state House and also fronted 23 names of individuals to be vetted for the County Chief Officer positions.

The announcements were made public today at the County assembly through communication from the speaker who had received a letter from the governor requesting the house to vet and consider Newton Munene.

Charles Kerich, who is currently heading the lands and urban planning docket was nominated to acting capacity in the finance department, before the approval of Munene by the Assembly.

“In view of this, your service as a CEM is hereby terminated with effect from the date of this letter. Upon clearance and satisfactory handover of all county government property and information within your custody you will be paid,” read a letter dated April 5 and signed by Governor Mike Sonko.

Through the letter, Sonko cited Makori's performance as the reason for his sacking, saying that he had no option 'but to reconsider his continued service as a County Executive Committee Member.”

Makori will however be paid for days worked as a finance executive, that is a one-month salary in view of notices and accrued leave as at April 5 if any.

In another letter dated April 9 2018, Sonko asked Kerich to take over duties in the finance and economic planning department with immediate effect.

“I hereby appoint you as the County Executive Committee Member for Finance and Economic Planning, on acting capacity,” stated Sonko.

This, he said, was in accordance with article 179(2) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, standing order No. 185 (4) and well as the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act.

The letter re-nominating Peter Kariuki stated that the decision to re-appoint him for the position was arrived at 'following conclusion of successful consultations with various stakeholders.

"In cognisance of the role of the County Secretary as the Head of the County Public Service and coordinating the implementation of my Governments transformation agenda for the people of Nairobi, I urge the County Assembly to prioritise the approval of my nominee," read the letter.

Meanwhile, Governor Sonko has fronted 23 other names to be considered for the positions of Chief Officers in various dockets, with former acting County Secretary Leboo Morintat and former MCAs in the previous regime making the cut.

Leboo Morintat was appointed as the chief officer in the Public service management while Anne Mwende was appointed Chief Officer Disaster Management and Coordination.

Former nominated MCA Abdi Mohamed was appointed Water chief officer, while Maht Jimale will now serve as the chief officer in charge of Health.

Musa Mohamed, who is currently the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital medical superintendent was appointed chief officer in charge of medical services in the County.

Also appointed were Lucia Mulwa (Youth and Sports), David Makori (Environment), Mary Maina (Finance), Winfred Gathungu (Economic planning), Paul Gachochi (Cooperative Development) and Lydia Kwamboka (County Attorney).

Others are Jairus Musumba (Devolution), Peter Mukenya (E-government), Stephen Mwangi (Lands), Justus Kathenge (Urban Planning), Aaron Komingoi (ICT) Pauline Kahiga (Urban Renewal), Richard Kavenga (Transport), Fredrick Karanja (Roads) and Fredrick Nzioki (Trade).