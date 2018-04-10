'Most wanted' female criminal suspect arraigned in court

| Published Tue, April 10th 2018 at 08:28, Updated April 10th 2018 at 08:33 GMT +3

Lavender Akinyi Ogila appears in court. (George Njunge, Standard)

A woman police claim is the ringleader of a gang involved in armed robberies in posh Nairobi neighbourhoods has been arraigned in a Nairobi court.

Lavender Akinyi, 31, who police described as dangerous, was presented in court alongside her four alleged accomplices.

Police, who sought their detention to facilitate investigations, said the suspects included other nationalities like Tanzanians, pointing to "a network beyond borders" that is a flight risk.

Ms Akinyi, Wycliffe Nyakundi Orwaru, Shimton Ambasa Khan, Teresa Richard and Rose Richard will be detained for 24 hours awaiting more evidence from the prosecution.

Magistrate Francis Andayi directed the prosecution to produce validated evidence within that time.

The prosecution had applied to have them detained for 30 days to enable completion of investigations.

“If the investigation officers have further evidence in this matter they can produce it to court within 24 hours before I make a final ruling,” said Mr Andayi.

CCTV cameras

An affidavit filed by James Wanjohi, who is attached to Directorate of Criminal Investigations Dagoretti, said the suspects were captured on CCTV cameras installed at different scenes of crime.

He said the suspects, who at times threatened their victims with guns, had been on the police radar for more than three years.

He told court that immediately they committed a crime they left the country.

“The respondents are known to be armed as in some incidents they flash out the guns, threatening to use violence on them (victims),” said Wanjohi.

The officer said at the time they were arrested, several items believed to have been stolen were recovered including electronic bank documents, two vehicles and mobile phone power banks.

Akinyi is said to have produced an identity card and passports that are yet to be verified. Their alleged accomplices in Tanzania and other countries are yet to be arrested.

The magistrate however said the directive should not mean that the suspects should not be remanded if there was enough evidence from the prosecution to warrant their detention.

He said even if the prosecution had provided CCTV evidence and details of house break-ins, they still needed to produce enough evidence.

He directed the prosecution to file a supplementary affidavit and include omissions, for example, details of the witnesses and the crimes.

More evidence

“I understand that the suspects have been in custody and it would only be fair if the prosecution tabled more evidence as to why they should continue to hold the suspects,” said Andayi.

Police said Akinyi was the leader of a criminal gang of two women and three men.

While requesting more days, the investigation officer added that they were yet to get information on the vehicles believed to have been used by the suspects to commit crimes.

He said the gang used hired cars to commit the crimes, especially during weekends and public holidays.

They said if released, the suspects would interfere with investigations.

Two men and women found in Akinyi's house were also arrested and are assisting police with investigations.