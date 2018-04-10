Customer service: KRA nominated for global service award

| Published Tue, April 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 9th 2018 at 18:37 GMT +3

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has been selected as one of the 39 global, and only African finalist for the Oracle CX Excellence Awards to be announced in Chicago

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has been selected as one of the 39 global, and only African finalist for the Oracle CX Excellence Awards to be announced today in Chicago, USA.

The taxman has been nominated in the modern customer experience category that recognises firms that deliver good customer experience through the use of multiple Oracle CX products.

ALSO READ: Taxman must tighten the system to net tax cheats, grow revenue

Oracle Senior Product Manager for Customer Advocacy, Beth Renstrom, said in a communique that the finalists were picked for their transformative customer service strategies.

KRA Deputy Commissioner for Marketing and Communication Grace Wandera said the nomination comes at a time when the authority has redesigned its service delivery model.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840