Retirees want CS Rotich to set up appeal panel Next Story
Waiguru partners with national government in development projects Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Customer service: KRA nominated for global service award

By Standard Reporter | Published Tue, April 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 9th 2018 at 18:37 GMT +3
 Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has been selected as one of the 39 global, and only African finalist for the Oracle CX Excellence Awards to be announced in Chicago

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has been selected as one of the 39 global, and only African finalist for the Oracle CX Excellence Awards to be announced today in Chicago, USA.

The taxman has been nominated in the modern customer experience category that recognises firms that deliver good customer experience through the use of multiple Oracle CX products.

ALSO READ: Taxman must tighten the system to net tax cheats, grow revenue

Oracle Senior Product Manager for Customer Advocacy, Beth Renstrom, said in a communique that the finalists were picked for their transformative customer service strategies.

KRA Deputy Commissioner for Marketing and Communication Grace Wandera said the nomination comes at a time when the authority has redesigned its service delivery model.

 

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

RELATED TOPICS:
KRA
customer service
nominations

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

How sugar barons tear tax invoices to hide their trail

How sugar barons tear tax invoices to hide their trail

Businessman charged with Sh11b tax evasion

Businessman charged with Sh11b tax evasion

Ouko unearths Sh17 billion hole at KRA

Ouko unearths Sh17 billion hole at KRA

Captains deny lying to taxman

Captains deny lying to taxman

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited