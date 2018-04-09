Why Chebukati suspended IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba

| Published Mon, April 9th 2018 at 13:19, Updated April 9th 2018 at 14:06 GMT +3

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati (left) and CEO Ezra Chiloba during a past function. Chiloba has been suspended over procurement issues. [File, Standard]

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has suspended the commission’s CEO Ezra Chiloba.

Chiloba has been sent on three-month compulsory.

ALSO READ: Edith Nyenze’s plan for Kitui West after poll victory

IEBC Communication Manager Andrew Limo confirmed to Standard Digital that Chiloba was served with the leave notice over ‘procurement issues’.

“I can confirm the CEO has been suspended, though I do not have the letter in my possession,” he told Standard Digital on phone.

Mr Limo also added that Chiloba was due for investigations.

Standard Digital’s effort to get Chiloba’s comment on the matter were futile.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

In October 2017, Chiloba bowed to pressure and took a three week break during the repeat presidential elections.

He had been under tremendous pressure from the National Super Alliance (NASA) to resign, with Raila Odinga calling for street protests to force him and other officials out of office.

Raila and other NASA leaders accused them of mismanaging the August 8, 2017 elections that would be nullified by the Supreme Court.

At the time, Chiloba’s decision to go on leave exposed cracks within the poll commission with some backing the calls for his resignation.

ALSO READ: IEBC paid Ahmednasir Sh40m for case

More to follow.