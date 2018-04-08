Why Senator Orengo denies claims that he is fighting Raila’s move to unite

| Published Sun, April 8th 2018 at 14:53, Updated April 8th 2018 at 15:27 GMT +3

Senate minority leader James Orengo addressing a gathering at Kabonyo in Nyando constituency on April 01, 2018. [Photo by Denish Ochieng/Standard]

Senate Minority leader James Orengo has dismissed claims that he is fighting Raila Odinga’s move to unite with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Orengo instead argued that his strong stand to have the president compensate families who lost their kin in the 2017 post-election violence, allow Miguna Miguna back to the country and drop the numerous court cases against their supporters is genuine.

Speaking at a funeral in Alego Usonga Sub County in Siaya, Orengo asked other leaders to support the handshake for the good of the country.

“There are people who are very afraid, who feel that every time I say that Raila gave so much in this handshake and deserve so much ,I mess up the agreement which is not the case,” said Orengo.

The Siaya Senator insisted that the discussions and agreements between Raila and president Uhuru should bring development and change to the people of Nyanza.

Orengo maintained that NASA’s “swearing in” ceremony was not for job disbursements but rather for the people to have what they truly deserve.

“All of us support the handshake between Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga. A lot of enemies were not in support of this move,” noted Orengo.

Senator Orengo maintained that for ODM and its supporters to believe in the pact, President Uhuru must work on Miguna’s return to Kenya and the compensation of victims of the post-election chaos conversation must kick off immediately.

“For us to discuss other weightier issues, we must sort out these crucial ones first. There is no way we can let the blood of our people go like that. We want to end corruption, tribalism and have Kenya mature in democracy and justice prevail but rule of law must be respected despite the handshake,” he added.

Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Sam Atandi who was present at the funeral accused deputy president William Ruto and the president’s aide, Head of civil service Joseph Kinyua of working behind curtains to sabotage the handshake.

The MP claimed that there were concerns that since the pact between the president and ODM leader Raila was signed, things were not moving as first as they had expected.

Atandi argued that the pact between President Uhuru and Raila was not for the benefit of two tribes represented but all Kenyans who want to move forward.

“The president should know that his close friends and lieutenants are working to undermine the pact but must be stopped, for it to succeed. We stand in unity with Raila in all his pursuits but we want those two to be smoked out,” added Atandi.