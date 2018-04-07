High Court directs that Miguna must be present in court on May 18

| Published Sat, April 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 6th 2018 at 19:17 GMT +3

Miguna Miguna

The High Court has directed that lawyer Miguna Miguna be allowed back in the country to face his accusers.

Justice Chacha Mwita said Miguna must be personally present in court on May 18 to give oral evidence in the petition in which he is challenging the Government’s decision to strip him of his Kenyan citizenship.

“...I expect Miguna to be in court on the next hearing which will proceed by way of oral evidence,” said Chacha.

The judge made the direction in response to application by Miguna’s lawyers that he be allowed into the country.

Miguna's lawyer senior counsel James Orengo told the court: “This was a simple matter that should have been settled within a few minutes if the Government obeyed the court.”

The judge also ordered the Government to issue Miguna with travel documents to enable him come back to the country.

