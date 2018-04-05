Police name, offer Sh16million bounty for eight suspected terrorists

| Published Thu, April 5th 2018 at 20:20, Updated April 5th 2018 at 20:26 GMT +3

List of eight people wanted by the National Police Service. [Photo: Courtesy]

The National police service has placed a Sh16 million bounty for eight people it believes are planning to stage terror attacks in the country.

The eight include Issack Alio Mohamed, Rahim Mohamed Sheikh, Bishar Hared Hussein and Bashie Adan Osman, Abdirashid Ibrahim Osman Noor, Siyat Ibrahim Abdullahi, Abdi Ahmed Ibrahim and Mohamed Muhumed Ahmed.

According to a statement from the office of the Inspector General, the eight have been identified as individuals “planning to infiltrate terror operatives into the country in order to stage attacks”.

Some of these attempts they say “are led by Isak Okola who is suspected to be in Borubirdeso in Somalia, which is close to Elwak town.”

“Another group is led by Ali Dere who occasionally lives in Khadija Haji town in Somalia situated near Mandera town,” read the statement by director of communication Charles Wahong'o on Thursday.

They have however managed to thwart several attacks in the recent past and arrest terror operatives among them Habiba Omar Ali, who was found in possession of five AK 47 rifles and a large cache of ammunition believed to have belonged to her husband, Mahat Isaack Abdilile.

Police have vowed to remain steadfast in the fight against terrorism. They have therefore urged the public to remain alert and report anything out of the ordinary.