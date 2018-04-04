Woman arrested for throwing baby in church latrine Previous Story
Kilifi woman lands in trouble for stealing birth notifications

By Maureen Ongala | Published Wed, April 4th 2018 at 17:40, Updated April 4th 2018 at 17:47 GMT +3
Saumu Juma Karisa while appearing at the Kilifi Court on May 3, 2018. [Photo by Maureen Ongala/Standard]

A middle aged woman was on Wednesday charged with stealing and being in possession of birth notifications belonging to the Registrar of birth and deaths in Kilifi.

Saumu Juma Karisa appeared before the Kilifi Resident Magistrate Leah Juma and pleaded not guilty.

She was accused of stealing ten birth notifications valued at Sh1500 between March 12 and March 26 this year.

The accused was found in possession of the items at Huduma Centre in Kilifi.

She was given Sh50, 000 bond with a surety of the same amount or a cash bail of Sh10, 000.

The case will be mentioned on April 17 and later heard on May 16.

