BREAKING NEWS
X
Chager shows opponents dust: Kabras rally team claim top-10 positions ahead of crowning moment
Arts creatives to reap big from Endowment kitty Next Story
School where head teacher determines age and name of pupils. Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Rights body honours Governor Kivutha Kibwana's achievements

By Stephen Muthengi Nzioka | Published Mon, April 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 1st 2018 at 19:29 GMT +3
Governor Kivutha Kibwana

Governor Kivutha Kibwana's achievements in devolution and fighting for constitutional reforms have earned him accolades from Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

Prof Kibwana was honoured during this year’s Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) 25th Anniversary dinner in Nairobi last Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Kibwana pledges to implement proposed development plan

The governor was feted by the commission for his reformist agenda and fighting for human rights in Kenya since 1990s.

Others who were also recognised for their exemplary works include Zarina Patel, an environmental activist, cartoonist Godfrey Mwampembwa (Gado) and John Nottingham, a former colonial district commissioner.

RELATED TOPICS:
Kivutha Kibwana
KHRC
leadership

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Wiper accuses ODM of playing selfish politics

Wiper accuses ODM of playing selfish politics

ACK Kitale diocese now splits over leadership wrangles

ACK Kitale diocese now splits over leadership wrangles

EACC summons Wajir MCAs for Interrogations over fighting in Assembly

EACC summons Wajir MCAs for Interrogations over fighting in Assembly

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited