Rights body honours Governor Kivutha Kibwana's achievements

| Published Mon, April 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 1st 2018 at 19:29 GMT +3

Governor Kivutha Kibwana

Governor Kivutha Kibwana's achievements in devolution and fighting for constitutional reforms have earned him accolades from Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

Prof Kibwana was honoured during this year’s Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) 25th Anniversary dinner in Nairobi last Wednesday.

The governor was feted by the commission for his reformist agenda and fighting for human rights in Kenya since 1990s.

Others who were also recognised for their exemplary works include Zarina Patel, an environmental activist, cartoonist Godfrey Mwampembwa (Gado) and John Nottingham, a former colonial district commissioner.