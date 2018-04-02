BREAKING NEWS
Cracks emerge as Luo elders call for Miguna's prosecution in Kenya

By James Omoro and Harold Odhiambo | Published Mon, April 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 1st 2018 at 19:02 GMT +3
Chairman of a faction of the Luo Council of Elders Nyandiko Ongadi (carrying a fly whisk) during a press briefing at his home in Homa Bay county on April 1, 2018. Elders from the Luo community want the Government to prosecute the self-proclaimed National Supper Alliance General Miguna Miguna in Kenya. BY JAMES OMORO

The deportation of Miguna Miguna has opened a fresh row in the Luo Council of Elders, with two groups issuing conflicting statements on the lawyer's woes.

While one faction wants Miguna to carry his own cross, the other wants the Government to allow him into the country.

ALSO READ: Court orders are not suggestions

The chairman of one of the factions, Nyandiko Ongadi, said the controversy surrounding Miguna had caused his family distress and should be resolved. “Miguna is a member of the Luo community.

 He was born in Nyando constituency. He should be allowed back and tried in Kenyan courts if he has committed any offence,” said Mr Ongadi. 

This came a week after Willis Otondi, who leads a splinter group, blamed Miguna for his woes. He accused Miguna of "misbehaving.

