Speeding motorist kills traffic police on Nairobi- Nakuru highway

The driver of the canter that hit the officer escaped while undergoing treatment.

A Naivasha based traffic police officer has been hit and killed by a speeding motorist along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The junior officer died while undergoing treatment at Naivasha sub-county hospital where he had been rushed following the early morning accident near Karai trading center.

The driver of the canter that hit the officer escaped while undergoing treatment in the facility as police launched a manhunt for him.

A solemn mood engulfed the busy police station as his fellow officers who had been manning various roads tried to come to terms with the incident.

A witness Adam Muchiri said he officer had flagged down the canter that was heading to Naivasha from Nairobi when the incident occurred.

He said that the driver who was speeding hit the officer, who was standing by the roadside, seriously injuring him.

“In the process the canter lost control and landed in a ditch also injuring the driver,” he said.

Confirming the incident, Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru said they had launched a manhunt for the driver whose personal details they had managed to obtain.

Waweru said the driver took advantage of the confusion in the hospital to escape but was optimistic that they would catch up with him.

“We have lost a dedicated officer due to a negligent driver who managed to escape after the incident and we are seeking him,” he said.

Meanwhile tension is high in Kosovo area in Naivasha after two communities clashed over farming in the government owned ADC land.

During the incident, scores of the peasant farmers were injured two of them seriously before police moved in to contain the situation.

The incident came two weeks after a middle aged man was shot with a poisoned arrow and died hours later while undergoing treatment.

The OCPD however downplayed the incident adding that normalcy had resumed after more police officers were deployed to the area.

“There are reports that one person had been killed and that is a lie but we have managed contain the situation with more officers sent to the area,” he said.