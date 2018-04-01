Kalonzo in yet another dilemma after Uhuru and Raila truce deal

| Published Sun, April 1st 2018 at 08:41, Updated April 1st 2018 at 08:49 GMT +3

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the ODM national governing council meeting on February 23 at Orange House in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Mixed feelings abound in Ukambani after the truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, with majority of Wiper supporters questioning the place of their leader KalonzoMusyoka in the arrangement.

Some in Wiper feel Kalonzo has been undercut by Raila since he was on the fore front championing for dialogue after the disputed August 8, 2017 presidential election.

After returning from Germany, the Wiper leader urged Kenyatta and Raila to come to the table for dialogue.

It came as surprise therefore when the ODM leader secretly entered into a truce with the Jubilee administration leaving out three NASA co-principals who had all along been calling for talks.

Being indecisive

After Raila’s swearing in on January 30, as the people’s president, Kalonzo took the flack for skipping the event with majority of supporters feeling that he had betrayed the opposition’s cause by being indecisive.

However, with the ODM leader now firmly perched at the high table with Jubilee leaders, there is hope for the Wiper leader to redeem himself, although some opine that his ‘diplomacy politics’ in which he tries to please all political divides is his greatest undoing.

Curiously though, it appears that the former Vice President is facing a silent revolt at home, with a sizable number of his supporters opting to remain indifferent to the Wiper cause.

Matters are further complicated by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s declaration that he will vie for presidency in 2022, in what is seen as a clever way to benefit from Kalonzo’s political misfortunes.

However, the Wiper leader’s allies like Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, says Dr Mutua is an opportunist who hopes to split the Kamba vote ahead of 2022.

“You know talk is cheap, anybody can say they will contest for presidency. Responding to Governor Mutua on those utterances would be giving idle talk undeserved legitimacy,” Mr Wambua scoffed.

The governor’s Maendeleo Chap Chap party however has gained traction in the region, especially in Machakos County where in the last elections it wrestled several Ward Rep seats from Wiper.

However, the senator maintained that Wiper was still the party to watch in Lower Eastern citing the election of Edith Nyenze, widow of the late MP Francis Nyenze, as Kitui West MP elect. “The reality on the ground is that Wiper is by far the strongest political party in Ukambani. Anyone telling you otherwise is lying to you,” he said. But Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo junior believes that Mutua’s entry into national politics might scuttle Kalonzo’s chances. “Mutua is cleverly curving a niche for himself, which I suppose he will use to his advantage. The two may be Kambas but their contests will be at distinct and separate levels. Mutua’s contest will only complicate matters,” said Mutula Jnr.

Wiper chairman Prof Kivutha Kibwana is optimistic that among the NASA co-principals, Kalonzo will benefit more from the Kenyatta-Raila truce.

“We really want to work with the government because we know there is value in it. I can tell you for a fact that Kalonzo is deep in that handshake. We want to be close so that Uhuru will support us in 2022,” Kibwana said, while appealing to the Wiper brigade not to turn against Raila.

Although it appeared that the ODM leader had stolen the thunder from Kalonzo by jumping to Jubilee, the Makueni governor said that the former VP was way ahead of Raila in Kenyatta’s succession strategy.

“We need Kenyatta’s blessings to actualise our presidential ambitions. We have to be strategic because Raila is old and exiting the stage,” he said.

For Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi, the die is cast and it is time other NASA co-principals ousted “rogue ODM” from the coalition.

Mr Mulyungi said ODM had betrayed other NASA partners and acted in bad faith by ejecting Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula as Senate’s Minority Leader as well as utterances by some MPs that the party would support Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.

“All these are clear indicators that we are not walking the same path with ODM. We have been left with no option but to oust ODM from NASA. They can go and join Jubilee,” Mulyungi said. He described as defeatist the move by ODM to join Jubilee saying the other three coalition partners will remain intact to play the opposition role.

“We are not interested in ODM/Jubilee cohabitation and we will not be party to a coalition where there is no respect. Raila will not be allowed to auction NASA to Jubilee, we will kick him out,” the MP stated.

Mulyungi, Kalonzo declared that with or without Raila’s support, the Wiper leader will run for presidency in 2022. Senator Wambua stated that Kalonzo’s bid for 2022 was not premised on ODM leaders who wanted to “support others” adding that Wiper was crafting a winning political strategy.