Politicians clash over meeting between DP Ruto and Western MPs

| Published Sat, March 31st 2018 at 18:20, Updated March 31st 2018 at 18:32 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Deputy President William Ruto on arrival from a State visit to Cuba at JKIA, Nairobi. [Photo: File]

Local politicians clashed on Saturday over a recent meeting between MPs from Western and Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen home.

Former Shinyalu MP Anami Lisamula castigated the lawmakers for agreeing to be "lumped" together by Ruto instead of uniting the locals ahead of 2022 elections.

What's cooking between Ruto and Wetang'ula?

“Instead of coming together under Ruto, our leaders must first agree to sit together and give our people political direction since Luhya is the most populous community,” said Lisamula.

Kakamega Deputy Governor Philip Kutima wondered how the leaders expected to fight for the leadership of the country by supporting Ruto.

However, Kakamega Woman Rep Elsie Muhanda said their meeting with Ruto was purely meant to discuss development.

