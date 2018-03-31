Kirinyaga man collapses and dies in night of drinking spree

| Published Sat, March 31st 2018 at 12:57, Updated March 31st 2018 at 13:10 GMT +3

A glass of beer. Recently three women and a man were arrested while attempting to poison bar patrons in the area. [File, Standard]

Residents of Kutus town woke up to a rude shock after a bar patron was found dead inside a popular pub under unclear circumstances.

It was suspected that the man in his early 30s was drugged by a bar maid before being robbed on passing out, according to some residents.

They claimed the man was seen drinking at the pub while the bar maid constantly served him with liquor.

The maid was arrested inside the bar after police were called in and found her within the premises allegedly looking nervous.

She was arrested as a section of the media was interviewing her over what she could recall before the man died.

Just after giving out her names to a local vernacular Radio station reporter, a plain clothed policeman who was around moved closer and told her she was a prime suspect.

“You are the one we are looking for over this incident and am now requesting you to accompany me to the police station, “said the officer who did not wish to be identified.

The maid during the short interview, the maid confirmed she had served the man but did not know he had died.

Eye witnesses claimed the patron was overdosed with a certain drug but police asked the residents not to speculate until a postmortem extermination was conducted to reveal the truth.

The body was later removed to the Kerugoya county hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination as investigations continue.

