Two people perish in road accident in Homa Bay County

Published Thu, March 29th 2018 at 13:46

Residents at the scene of the road accident at Pala village along Rodi Kopany- Sori road in Ndhiwa sub-county (James Omoro, Standard)

A Canter lorry driver and his turn boy have died in a road accident in Homa Bay County.

The driver identified as Collince Ayaga and his turn boy Moses Okeyo died when their vehicle collided with a lorry at Pala village along Rodi Kopany- Sori road in Ndhiwa Sub County.

The two perished when the canter they were traveling in from Rodi Kopany to Ndhiwa town collided with another lorry that was traveling from the opposite direction Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at a steep end of the road when the canter driver found himself on the side of the lorry, leading to the collision.

Ndhiwa OCPD Nixon Makokha said the two died on the way to Homa Bay county referral hospital.

“The two sustained serious injuries but died in an ambulance which was taking them to hospital,” said Makokha.

The OCPD they had established that the canter was being driven at a high speed.

“The canter found itself on the side of the lorry but the driver failed to return to his lane because he was driving at a high speed,” said Makokha.

The driver of the lorry and his turn boy sustained serious injuries before being rushed to Lake Side hospital mortuary in Sori town, Migori County.

