Governor Sonko ponders over quitting, cites persistent challenges

| Published Wed, March 28th 2018 at 10:53, Updated March 28th 2018 at 11:41 GMT +3

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko hints at resigning. (Photo: File, Standard)

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko might be contemplating on resigning. This follows his recent utterances on social media.

In his Facebook post on Wednesday, the Governor hinted at a decision to quit his job following persistent challenges at City Hall.

ALSO READ: Nairobi water company to close three banking halls

“Lakini pia mujue hii kazi imekua ngumu iko karibu kunishinda na sio mambo ya flag hizo nimekubali kutoa as adviced by Karanja Kibicho na Ndegwa but nitawambia very soon ni kwanini ndio muniadvice iskue kama yule my bro aliehepa bila kuconsult (But you should know this work has been difficult and it’s not all about removing the flag as advised by Karanja Kibicho na Ndegwa Muhoro, I will tell you very soon so that you advise me on the way forward),” sonko said.

Sonko, however, assured Nairobi residents of service delivery following increased daily revenue collection in the county.

The City boss revealed that the revenue collected for the month of March was at Sh.1.2 billion while that of February was Sh.1.4 billion.

He vowed to consult widely from Nairobians before making the final decision so that his move does not mirror that of his deputy Polycarp Igathe who quit in January.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Igathe resigned from his post barely six months after he took office citing the failure in gaining up Sonko’s trust. The duo had agreed to have Sonko deal with politics while Igathe to manage City Hall affairs.

Last week, the flamboyant Governor turned to social media in bid to intensify the search for a new deputy governor following Supreme Court directive.

He unveiled a list on his Facebook page and asked Nairobi residents to help him choose who they think is the best-suited person to replace former Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe.

Topping Sonko’s list is Royal Media Services TV presenter Ann Kiguta; followed by lawyer Miguna Miguna; Nairobi County Education, Youth Affairs & Gender County Executive Committee Member Janet Ouko; businesswoman Agnes Kagure; former Starehe Member of Parliament Margaret Wanjiru; former Dagoretti North legislator Dennis Waweru; nominated senator Millicent Omanga; and businessman Muhoho Kenyatta.

ALSO READ: We will support you in 2022, leaders assure Ruto

Others are former deputy governor Polycarp Igathe; former Town Clerk John Gakuo; businessman Jimnah Mbaru; Karen Nyamu; former Kenya Tourism Board chairman Raymond Matiba; former presidential candidate James Ole Kiyapi; President Uhuru Kenyatta’s personal assistant Jomo Gecaga; State House deputy chief of staff Njee Muturi; George Kariuki; Susan Matiba; Planning Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera; former Nairobi Women Representative Rachel Shebesh; East African Legislation Assembly Member Simon Mbugua; and Nairobi County Women Representative Esther Passaris.