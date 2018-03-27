IPSOS: DP Ruto emerges most preferred presidential candidate for 2022 polls

| Published Tue, March 27th 2018 at 19:45, Updated March 27th 2018 at 19:51 GMT +3

IPSOS lead researcher Tom Wolf, addressing media during the release of 1st Quarter 2017 Social, Political, Economic and Cultural (SPEC) survey in Nairobi. [Photo by Willis Awandu/Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto ranks the most preferred Presidential candidate come the 2022 elections, at 30 per cent. An IPSOS survey has revealed.

Closely following is NASA leader Raila Odinga, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho at 14 per cent.

NASA co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi ranked lowly in the survey conducted between March 4 and 12. Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua was also featured with six percent of Kenyans believing there was a possibility at his being President.

In a press briefing by IPSOS research Analyst Tom Wolf, it was noted that none of the leaders is seen as having a firm grip on the presidency.

Of importance to note is that the survey was conducted even before the ‘historic’ Uhuru-Raila handshake on March 9, that has since thrown the country into a political spin.

An overwhelming 91 percent of Jubilee supporters expressed a lack of support for Raila’s ‘swearing-in’ ceremony held at Uhuru Park on January 30, while 76 per cent from his NASA camp were in support.

Interestingly, 60 per cent of those who took part in the survey think that Kenya is headed to the wrong direction. Of those, 42 per cent of Jubilee supporters think Kenya is headed to the wrong direction, 35 of the same said it’s headed to the right direction. 83 per cent of NASA supporters say Kenya is headed in the wrong direction and only eight per cent think it’s moving to the right direction.

Impact of handshake

Generally, Kenyans said that the Uhuru-Raila handshake had no measurable effect -in terms of comparing those who were interviewed before and after this dramatic event.

Those interviewed expressed a high of level of confidence for President Uhuru and his deputy Ruto while there was a slight decline for the three NASA chiefs among them Raila, Kalonzo and Mudavadi.

Economy

The poll also noted that Kenyans have witnessed a general economic improvement since last year’s electoral season.

IPSOS questioned at least 3, 500 people from across the country in the survey released on Tuesday.