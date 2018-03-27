Families flee as Geologists claim Mai Mahiu fault line has spread to Nakuru

| Published Tue, March 27th 2018 at 09:40, Updated March 27th 2018 at 10:04 GMT +3

Geological Society of Kenya members go through a map showing the presence of an underground fault-line in Mai Mahiu, Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The fault line that developed in parts of Mai Mahiu in Naivasha recently has continued to wreak havoc, cutting off feeder roads and prompting families to flee.

A group of farmers and former internally displaced people have fled the area due to the widening fault line.

The Geological Society of Kenya (GSK) said it was carrying out studies in the areas affected by the fault across the Rift Valley.

The GSK chairperson, Gladys Kianji, said there were reports of fault lines developing in other areas, including Nakuru.

The affected families yesterday accused the Government of doing little to save the situation and of only concentrating on the section of the Narok-Mai Mahiu road that was cut off.

The group’s representative, Melvin Wahome, said the people were concerned about the state of the fault line that was expanding by the day.

Alternative routes

He said as a result, school-going children had to seek alternative routes after the fault line cut-off some feeder roads.

“This line started in 2012 and we saw geologists and the then Ministry of Special Programmes send experts here but this time we have been left alone,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Grace Wangare, a farmer, who said the residents had incurred heavy losses after their crops were destroyed.

“This area was affected by drought and invasion of wild animals and we had high hopes of getting a harvest, but this will not happen due to the fault line,” she said.

Ms Kianji said the report the society was compiling would help plan infrastructural development in the affected regions.

Kianji, a lecturer at the University of Nairobi, accused the Kenya National Highways Authority of constructing major roads without involving the organisation, leading to such calamities.