Ukambani leaders change tune, declare support for Uhuru-Raila pact

President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga at the Muthaiga Golf Club. [JOHN MUCHUCHA, STANDARD]

Ukambani leaders have now changed their tune and declared their support for dialogue between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

At the same time, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, who doubles as the Wiper party chairperson, disclosed that party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and the Kamba community were behind the handshake between Uhuru and Raila.

“We know that Raila went to meet Uhuru but I know that we are part of this historic handshake,” said Prof Kibwana at the weekend.

Kibwana requested Uhuru’s “special” blessings upon Kalonzo ahead of the 2022 succession politics.

“As Uhuru leaves he can bless Kalonzo so that we can get the presidency,” said Kibwana.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr said being in Government was the only way through which the Kamba community could propel development.

“We want to be part of this Government to earn all the resources required for development”, said the senator, pointing at a GK vehicle given to him as Senate Minority Whip and saying the vehicle had been taken but returned after the Uhuru-Raila pact.

He said the community was not ready to lose anything but was ready to negotiate for the presidency.

The leaders were speaking at Kwa-Kathoka Agricultural Training Centre during an event at which copies of the County Integrated Development Plan were received from all wards.

The CIDP is Makueni’s five-year development plan that supplements the county’s Vision 2025 across all villages.

