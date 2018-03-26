Kitui West goes to polls as competitor alleges plot to rig him out

| Published Mon, March 26th 2018 at 13:21, Updated March 26th 2018 at 13:52 GMT +3

The mini poll for Kitui West constituency kicked off to a low turnout Monday morning with one of the main competitors alleging a plot by the Wiper party to rig him out.

Five candidates among them Edith Nyenze, widow of the late MP Francis Nyenze who is running on a Wiper ticket are battling for the seat following the death of Nyenze in December last year.

After casting his vote at Matinyani AIC, Edith's closest rival, Mutiso Leli, claimed that majority of his agents had been denied access to polling stations across the constituency on account of not having appointment letters from the party.

Leli who cast his vote at around 8.30am alleged that it was a ploy to rig him out, saying that although his agents did not have appointment letters from his party, he had issued the same to them in his capacity as a candidate.

"The law is very clear that a candidate can issue appointment letters to his agents which I did. I do not understand why my agents are being denied access to polling stations. The exercise should be free and fair without any form of intimidation," Leli said.

He at the same time decried low voter turnout which he attributed to heavy rains that pounded several parts of Kitui County last night but expressed hope that the turnout would improve as the day wore on.

However, when she cast her vote at Kyondoni primary school at around 9am, Mrs Nyenze dismissed her opponent's assertions as the fear of a losing candidate. She said she was optimistic that at the end of the exercise she would carry the day.

"He should stop being a political coward and a propagandist. He is a perennial complainant who has now sensed defeat. The exercise is going on well and I urge all the people to remain calm," Mrs Nyenze said.

The by election has also attracted three other candidates namely Elijah Kilonzi (CCU), David Mulwa (Independent) and Fridah Nyiva (KNC)

The youthful Mulwa got a boost for his campaigns a few weeks ago when Third Way Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot accompanied him across the constituency to seek votes.

On Thursday, Mrs Nyenze's campaigns were graced by Kibwezi East MP Jessica Mbalu and former Kathiani MP Wavinya Ndeti who pleaded with the constituents to ensure the seat goes back to Wiper Party.

Earlier in the week, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka tagged along other NASA principals, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula to root for her candidature.

The late Nyenze represented the constituency for two complete terms before succumbing to colon cancer in his third term. He is said to have prepared the ground well for his wife to take over.

Edith has described herself as the most qualified candidate for the seat having traversed the constituency with her late husband during the 2017 campaigns.

"I know what ails this constituency because I have been on the ground with my late husband listening to the people. I offer myself to serve them even better that what Shabiki (Nyenze) did," she said.

The constituency has slightly over 52,000 registered voters

