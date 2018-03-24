Raila ate his own 'sheep', says Wetang'ula as he vows to avenge

| Published Sat, March 24th 2018 at 15:21, Updated March 24th 2018 at 15:49 GMT +3

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula at a past rally. He has said together with his other NASA leaders; they will frustrate Raila pact with Uhuru. [File, Standard]

Opposition leaders have vowed to revenge against ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, over what they are terming as betrayal.

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula said together with his other NASA leaders, they are ready to make ODM uncomfortable in whichever side they join.

Wetang'ula said the move by Raila to join Jubilee was a total betrayal to his followers and was kin to a shepherd eating his own flock instead of protecting them.

"The sheep had been worried about the wolf in the bush but it ended up being eaten by the shepherd," he said.

Speaking in Chwele, Mr Wetang'ula said the remaining three Opposition leaders, Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC's Musalia Mudavadi and himself were prepared to take on Raila head on. He said Raila had gone to Jubilee in his capacity as ODM leader and not as a NASA co-principal.

"We are going to make them uncomfortable and they are going to feel the discomfort. He has gone to Jubilee as ODM and not as NASA," he said.

He said Raila calling them cowards for not attending his oath taking at Uhuru Park on January 30 was an insult and should not go scot free adding that they are surprised by the name calling and subsequent secret visit to Harambee House as the highest form of betrayal.

He revealed that it was Raila's proposal that the three leaders skip the meeting and informed them that should anything go wrong, they should come to his rescue.

"Them calling us cowards because we did not attend an oath that has no meaning is totally disrespectful. He told us to stay away and come to his rescue when things go bad but now he has turned against us," he said.

Wetang'ula said that Raila was looking for non-existent excuses to paint his co principals in the coalition in bad light.

He said the actions of their 2017 presidential candidate was wanting as it was a betrayal to the people who lost their lives and others injured fighting for his cause.

"The subsequent actions by our presidential candidate was wanting. Many people lost their lives; others injured while some lost property because they were fighting for his cause only for him to betray them," he said adding the NASA leaders were at no time opposed to dialogue saying they were championing for a national talk on the electoral process.

He said every leader in the coalition was worried how split the country was every time there was an election and hence the need for the talks but were surprised when Raila went to the meeting alone.

Wetang'ula added that he had teamed up with Mudavadi to ensure that the Luhya nation was united and made their decision known on the ballot.

"We now want to unite the Luhya so that we move and speak with one voice and that our voice on the ballot is heard and very well respected," he said.

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati said it was time the two leaders walked together to fight for the Luhya community.

Wangamati said it was only through unity that the community would properly be recognized and have a better bargaining power.

"If we come together then we will have a proper say and only then will we have a strong bargaining power as we have the numbers," he said.