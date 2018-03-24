Kajiado leaders warn Raila over Ruto's 2022 presidential bid

| Published Sat, March 24th 2018 at 14:16, Updated March 24th 2018 at 14:23 GMT +3

NASA leader Raila Odinga has been told not to expect to be backed by Jubilee Party in 2022.

Leaders in Kajiado County now say the new found unity between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga must not be construed to mean that there could be a 2022 election deal between Jubilee leaders and the NASA leader.

Led by Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, the leaders say they fully support the unity pact but insisted that the Jubilee succession plan was on course.

"The unity efforts' must be solely to help Jubilee fast track the achievement of its Four sector agenda, not to disrupt the Jubilee political arithmetic which was agreed should go beyond 2017, said Mr Lenku.

The Governor insisted Jubilee Party will resist any political move that goes contrary to Deputy President William Ruto's ascendancy to The Presidency.

“We have carefully studied the Jubilee manifesto and the Deputy President is best placed to offer continuity to achieve all the development programmes spelt in it," Mr Lenku said at Enkii Secondary School in Kajiado South.

Kajiado West MP George Sunkuya, nominated senator Mary Seneta and MCAs led by Onesmus Ngogoyo asserted the Ruto dream should be more enhanced with the NASA inclusion and not be dimmed.

"We are different parties. Our Jubilee Party has its own political plan. That plan will go on with or without the NASA input...We have welcomed them but our man is Mr Ruto," said Mr Sunkuya

Mr Lenku's critical statement comes in the wake of jitters among Jubilee supporters that Mr Odinga's dalliance with Jubilee could alter the party's succession arithmetic.

Kajiado County had earlier charted the same unity path when Governor Lenku engineered mass defection of ODM politicians to Jubilee and appointed some to his Cabinet and other senior county positions.

