| Published Sat, March 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 23rd 2018 at 20:35 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured police officers of his personal commitment to improve their welfare.

Speaking in Kiganjo Police College during the pass over parade of at least 3,969 recruits, President Kenyatta also reiterated his government's commitment to police reforms.

ALSO READ: Judge defends decision that saved October 26 poll

The recruits are the first lot to go through a revamped training curriculum. Uhuru said he expects more from the new recruits.

"My government has radically revamped the police service by providing better equipment and facilitating implementation of the new curriculum," he said.

He said the government was addressing the officers' welfare and would continue constructing decent housing to protect their dignity.

The President said the country was still facing the challenge of violent extremism and radicalisation. "We cannot expect the police to provide security on their own; I expect the public to support and pass information to relevant authorities," he said.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet said this was the first of three passing out parades this year.