| Published Fri, March 23rd 2018 at 11:15, Updated March 23rd 2018 at 12:27 GMT +3

Nairobi police boss Joseph ole Tito. [Photo: Courtesy]

A gang posing as passengers carjacked a bus and robbed commuters of cash and other valuables, before dumping them in Baba Dogo in Nairobi.

The City Hoppa bus was headed for Pipeline on Tuesday night. When the bus reached GM on Mombasa Road, the gang of five commandeered it towards Enterprise Road, and ended up in Baba Dogo where they robbed the passengers.

Nairobi police boss Joseph ole Tito said the passengers lost more than Sh200,000.