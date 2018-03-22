Three NASA affiliate parties threaten to drop Raila's ODM

| Published Thu, March 22nd 2018 at 11:02, Updated March 22nd 2018 at 12:00 GMT +3

NASA leaders Moses Wetang'ula, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Raila Odinga at a past event. (File, Standard)

National Super Alliance affiliate parties have warned they will cut off ODM should it join the government.

Wiper, Ford Kenya and ANC, through their respective National Executive Council (NEC) organs, say although they support dialogue between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga, the talks must be inclusive and have a clear agenda. The three parties met in Nairobi.

ALSO READ: Raila, senators face off over Wetang'ula

ANC's Musalia Mudavadi says any discussions should not lead to the formation of a coalition government.

“ANC will resist the woolly trappings and allures of high office and stay with the people of Kenya. If it becomes necessary, we will remain alone in the Opposition as everyone else goes in government,” Mudavadi said on Tuesday.

As for Moses Wetang'ula's Ford Kenya said new avenues for acrimony should be nipped in the bud for the dialogue to be acceptable.

“The party will now live up to its constitutional mandate to hold the government accountability,” secretary general Eseli Simiyu said Wednesday.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper, which held a meeting in Lavington on Tuesday, said they support the dialogue, but insisted the talks must be all-inclusive.

“We appreciate the initiative by the President Kenyatta and Raila on an all-inclusive and structured dialogue. We are on record calling for dialogue as a way of healing our country,” Wiper said.