Woman accused of assaulting police claims she is the victim

| Published Wed, March 21st 2018 at 10:12, Updated March 21st 2018 at 10:15 GMT +3

Mary Ndung’u in the dock at a Milimani court where she was charged with assaulting a male police officer by the name Patrick Maina at central police station Nairobi. (George Njunge, Standard)

The court has asked Kilimani Police Station to look into assault claims by a woman against a police officer at Central police station after she turned down his sexual advances.

Mary Ndung’u who was in court for assaulting police constable Francis Maina denied the charges telling Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi that she was in fact the victim.

ALSO READ: S. Korea's Moon urges action against growing #MeToo sexual abuse claims

Ndung’u said officer Maina turned violent after she refused to have sex with him on Saturday night when she had gone to the station to report her boyfriend.

“When I declined his sexual fronts, he hit me with a wooden object before throwing me in the cells,” said Ndung’u.

Ndung’u who had bruises on her face and a dark wounded eye said she was locked up in the cells until Tuesday. A court clerk who examined the accused also confirmed that she had injuries on her thighs and back.

She also accused constable Maina of taking her two phones, her identity card and cash.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“The officer also took my Infinix and Tecno mobile phones, my national ID card and sh4500 which I had,” she said.