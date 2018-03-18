Two children die, 6 hospitalised in wake of heavy rainfall in Makindu

| Published Sun, March 18th 2018 at 16:14, Updated March 18th 2018 at 16:23 GMT +3

More than 20 families were left homeless as the rains continue to wreck havoc in the region. [Stephen Nzioka, Standard]

Two children were killed in floods-related accidents with six others hospitalized in Makindu Level 4 hospital after their houses were swept away by flash floods in the ongoing heavy downpour.

The accidents were reported in Kamboo and Syumile villages, Makindu, Makueni County.

Following the rains that hit the village the whole of yester night, more than twenty families were left homeless with three shops completely destroyed by strong winds that accompanied the rains.

Speaking to the Makindu Assistant County Commissioner Mr. Ooko Anyumba, he disclosed that the 2 and 5 year-old children died due to the parent’s negligence.

“Parents should be warned, they should not allow children sleep alone without their watch or even drawing near rivers”, said Anyumba.

Makindu MCA Kalunde who paid a visit to the affected village of Syumile and Musingini-Kamboo reported that he had observed devastating state from what the rains had caused in the region.

However, he requested locals to be cautious reminding parents to be vigilant during this rain season after one of the two girls reportedly died while escaping without help of her parents.

“One of the children was escaping from their falling house and that’s when she was swept away by floods”, he said. One of the damaged houses [Stephen Nzioka, Standard]

The rains destroyed completely water connections in the region.

The bodies of the two were retrieved and preserved at Makindu hospital mortuary today.

Elsewhere, as the rains poured, two people died on the spot and several others rushed to hospital after the vehicle they were travelling in involved in a road accident along Makindu-Wote road as the driver complained of poor visibility.

Julius Kamukwa, a survivor, speaking from hospital bed said that the driver informed them he could not see a truck that was standing by-side of the road hence the accident.

The van was full of choir members of AIC Kanthitu and they were travelling from recording their year’s songs at Makindu.

One person was referred to Machakos level 5 for further treatment.