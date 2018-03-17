Jubilees leaders urge Uhuru to meet ‘whining’ NASA principals

| Published Sat, March 17th 2018 at 12:54, Updated March 17th 2018 at 13:00 GMT +3

NASA co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka (centre), Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula (right) (File, Standard)

Two Jubilee MPs and Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi want President Uhuru Kenyatta to grant a meeting to three ‘isolated’ National Super Alliance (NASA) principals.

MPs Kathuri Murungi (South Imenti) and Rahim Dawood (North Imenti) said they wished to see the president engaging with Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang’ula after the three expressed a desire to emulate Raila Odinga who reached an agreement with Uhuru after a surprise meeting two Fridays ago.

The two Meru MPs and Governor Kiraitu who spoke at the launch of county development committees in Meru town described the meeting between Uhuru and Raila as likely to set political agenda in the next five years.

Kiraitu also said he was happy with the political developments at national level and was grateful to Raila for dropping his earlier radical position.

Kathuri said the new pact had created a national political storm leaving Kalonzo, Wetangula and Mudavadi wailing loudly for inclusion into national dialogue.

"My personal plea is that the president will end the agony of the three and stop their wailing by not only meeting them but by also co-opting them in the national dialogue," said Kathuri.

Dawood said Jubilee was delighted that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leadership had already expressed its desire to work with the ruling party.

"This will make the work in parliament pretty easy and unlock ideas that would have been entangled in partisan politics," said Kathuri.

Rahim on his part said it was clear that new found pact would have casualties citing Wetangula who was on the verge of losing his Senate Minority Leader position but assured him he will be accommodated somehow in the national dialogue pact.

Kiraitu also said the new pact posed no political danger to deputy president William Ruto as all politicians will have their rightful positions in the new dispensation.

"A popular saying in Jubilee is that our house is big enough to accommodate all and the three will find they are comfortable joining us," said the Meru governor.